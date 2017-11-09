FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers and Five Prime present early-stage data evaluating Cabiralizumab with Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors
November 9, 2017 / 1:27 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers and Five Prime present early-stage data evaluating Cabiralizumab with Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Five Prime Therapeutics Inc

* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Five Prime present phase 1a/1b data evaluating Cabiralizumab (anti-csf-1 receptor antibody) with Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - ‍Preliminary results show safety profile of Cabiralizumab plus Opdivo was generally consistent with that of Opdivo monotherapy​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - ‍Early efficacy signal observed in heavily pretreated patients with advanced pancreatic cancer with microsatellite stable disease​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍Bristol-Myers Squibb is launching a new study of Cabiralizumab plus Opdivo​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍Data show for first time that combining an anti-csf-1 receptor antibody with Opdivo may help restore t cell function​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

