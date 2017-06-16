FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers announces results from extended follow-up data evaluating opdivo
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Naidu elected vice president in another boost for Modi
Top news
Naidu elected vice president in another boost for Modi
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
World Athletics Championships
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 16, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers announces results from extended follow-up data evaluating opdivo

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* Extended follow-up data evaluating opdivo (nivolumab) shows durable response in adult patients with relapsed or progressed classical hodgkin lymphoma

* Bristol-Myers Squibb- ‍results show overall response rates of 65%/greater with median follow-up of at least 16 months

* Bristol-Myers says as per extended follow-up data evaluating opdivo​, ‍across cohorts, median overall survival not reached, 40% of patients remained on treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.