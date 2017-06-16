BRIEF-Bristol-Myers announces results from extended follow-up data evaluating opdivo

June 16 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* Extended follow-up data evaluating opdivo (nivolumab) shows durable response in adult patients with relapsed or progressed classical hodgkin lymphoma

* Bristol-Myers Squibb- ‍results show overall response rates of 65%/greater with median follow-up of at least 16 months

* Bristol-Myers says as per extended follow-up data evaluating opdivo​, ‍across cohorts, median overall survival not reached, 40% of patients remained on treatment