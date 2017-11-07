BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Opdivo plus Yervoy combination delivered overall survival benefit across PD-l1 expression levels

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Opdivo plus Yervoy combination delivered overall survival benefit across PD-l1 expression levels in intermediate- and poor-risk patients with previously untreated advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍Safety profile of Opdivo plus Yervoy was consistent with that of previous reports​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - ‍Median OS was not reached for Opdivo plus Yervoy cobo or sunitinib for those with PD-l1 levels <1%, and for patients with PD-l1 expression levels ≥1%