Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Encouraging response observed with Opdivo (nivolumab) plus investigational ido1 inhibitor, BMS-986205, in heavily pre-treated patients with advanced cancers in phase 1/2a study ca017-003

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍In dose escalation phase, maximum tolerated dose (primary endpoint) of BMS-986205 in combination with Opdivo was 200mg​