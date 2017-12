BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb Granted Exclusive License By Ono Pharmaceutical For Multiple Programs Targeting Immuno-Suppressive Factors In The Tumor Microenvironment

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GRANTED EXCLUSIVE LICENSE BY ONO PHARMACEUTICAL FOR MULTIPLE PROGRAMS TARGETING IMMUNO-SUPPRESSIVE FACTORS IN THE TUMOR MICROENVIRONMENT

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB WILL MAKE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $40 MILLION TO ONO

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB-WILL BE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING,COMMERCIALIZATION OF ONO-4578,OTHER PGE(2) RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: