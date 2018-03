BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing

March 6 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) NOW THE FIRST AND ONLY FDA-APPROVED PD-1 INHIBITOR TO OFFER EVERY FOUR-WEEK DOSING

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB - ‍ OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS​

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB - FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG)​

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - ‍DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO​