Feb 8 (Reuters) - Bristow Group Inc:

* BRISTOW GROUP REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* BRISTOW GROUP INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.23

* BRISTOW GROUP INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.52

* BRISTOW GROUP INC QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $345.5 MILLION VERSUS $324.4 MILLION

* BRISTOW GROUP - QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE NON-CASH BENEFIT FROM TAX ITEMS OF $15.1 MILLION, OR $0.42/SHARE, INCLUDING $75.6 MILLION BENEFIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: