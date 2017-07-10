BRIEF-Bristow Group updates on its aircraft operations

July 10 (Reuters) - Bristow Group Inc

* Bristow Group - Will review required changes and technical modifications needed to the H225LP model aircraft for its safe return to service

* Bristow Group - until all necessary steps are taken, co will continue not to operate for commercial purposes its sole H225LP model aircraft in Norway

* Bristow Group says it will continue not to operate for commercial purposes its 13 H225LP model aircraft in the UK or its six H225LP model aircraft in Australia

* Bristow Group says it does not currently have any AS332L2 model aircraft in its fleet

* Bristow Group says its other aircraft, including search and rescue, continue to operate globally

* Bristow Group - its review followed after UK CAA announced its intention on July 7 and the intention of NCAA to remove restrictions on commercial operations of Airbus helicopters H225LP and AS332L2 model aircraft Source text: (bit.ly/2tZC4nv) Further company coverage: