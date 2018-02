Feb 12 (Reuters) - UK’s Financial Conduct Authority

* UK‘S FCA- ‍FCA PUBLISHES REPORT ON SUPERVISION OF ALGORITHMIC TRADING​

* UK‘S FCA- REPORT SUMMARISES KEY AREAS OF FOCUS AND HIGHLIGHTS AREAS OF GOOD AND BAD PRACTICE OBSERVED WITHIN PREVIOUS CROSS-FIRM REVIEWS‍​

* UK‘S FCA - THE REPORT FOCUSES ON FIVE KEY AREAS WITHIN ALGORITHMIC TRADING COMPLIANCE IN WHOLESALE MARKETS‍​