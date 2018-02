Feb 16 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Kenya Ltd :

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROSS REVENUE 34.47 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 36.68 BILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO‍​

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 4.87 BILLION SHILINGS VERSUS 5.91 BILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 22.5 SHILLINGS PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 2017