Dec 13 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc:

* ‍TRADING IS IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍FULL YEAR EPS TO BENEFIT FROM A REDUCED CURRENCY TRANSLATION TAILWIND OF 5%​

* ‍ANTICIPATE FULL YEAR INDUSTRY VOLUME TO BE DOWN AROUND 4%​

* ‍ORGANIC PRICE MIX IS EXPECTED TO MODERATE IN H2​

* ‍FULL YEAR ORGANIC PRICE MIX IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN WITHIN HISTORIC RANGES​

* ‍REYNOLDS AMERICAN INC. (RAI) INTEGRATION ON TRACK, WITH BUSINESSES PERFORMING STRONGLY, DRIVEN BY GOOD SHARE GROWTH AND PRICING​