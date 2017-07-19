BRIEF-British American Tobacco shareholders approve acquisition of Reynolds American

July 19 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc:

* Proposed acquisition of Reynolds American Inc Approved by BAT shareholders‍​

* Transaction is expected to complete on or around 25 July​

* Says acquisition by subsidiary of Co, of remaining 57.8% of Reynolds American Inc not already held by company and its subsidiaries

* On day of completion, BAT's american depositary shares will cease trading on nyse market and commence trading on NYSE under existing trading symbol "BTI"​