Aug 11 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Zimbabwe (Holdings) Ltd

* NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ANGELA MASHANYARE RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF CO WITH EFFECT FROM JULY 25

* ALEJANDRO RIOMAYOR, EDWIN ISAAC MANIKAI, RACHEL PFUNGWA KUPARA APPOINTED NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF CO WITH EFFECT FROM JULY 25