Nov 27 (Reuters) - British And American Investment Trust Plc :

* ANTHONY J TOWNSEND WILL BE RETIRING AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY ON 31 DEC 2017​

* ‍DAVID SELIGMAN, WILL SUCCEED TOWNSEND AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING HIS RETIREMENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: