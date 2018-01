Jan 19 (Reuters) - British Land Company Plc:

* ‍SIMON CARTER HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.​

* ‍SIMON SUCCEEDS LUCINDA BELL WHO, AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, INTENDED TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD AND LEAVE COMPANY ON 4 APRIL 2018​

* ‍AGREED THAT LUCINDA WILL NOW STEP DOWN FROM ROLE AS A MAIN BOARD DIRECTOR AS WELL AS HER DAY-TO-DAY RESPONSIBILITIES AS CFO WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​