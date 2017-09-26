FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-British motoring group AA half-year core profits inch up,
September 26, 2017 / 6:08 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-British motoring group AA half-year core profits inch up,

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Aa Plc

* Interim results for six months ended 31 July 2017

* Simon Breakwell has been appointed permanent chief executive officer

* Trading EBITDA up 1% to 193 million pounds ($260.14 million) reflecting gains in insurance broking as well as reduced head office costs

* Trading revenue rose 1% to 471 million pounds reflecting growth in both insurance broking and underwriting

* Membership base rose to 3,325,000 (h1 17: 3,321,000) driven by a 13% increase in new members and stable retention

* Motor insurance policy numbers grew 8% to 616,000 (h1 17: 572,000)

* Interim dividend maintained at 3.6 pence per share

* Investment required in current financial year to result in EBITDA of between 390 million pounds and 395 million pounds assuming utilisation rates are consistent with recent years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7419 pounds) (Reporting by Emma Rumney)

