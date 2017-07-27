FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Britvic says Q3 revenue up at 384.6 million pounds
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 27, 2017 / 7:13 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Britvic says Q3 revenue up at 384.6 million pounds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Britvic Plc

* Q3 revenue 384.6 million stg

* Q3 revenue at 384.6m million stg versus 346.3 million stg year ago

* “on-track to achieve current market expectations”

* Volume in q3 increased by 2.3 pct and arp increased 2.9 pct

* Q3 organic revenue, excluding recent acquisition of bela ischia, increased 4.5 pct with volume and arp ahead of prior year

* “looking ahead to full year, we remain confident that ebita will be in line with current market expectations”

* Q3 gb revenue increased 4.9 pct with volume growth of 3.4 pct and arp growth of 1.5 pct

* Q3 gb carbonates revenue increased 7.6 pct, led by pepsi max and r whites, with volume growth of 2.7 pct and arp growth of 4.9 pct

* Both robinsons and fruit shoot volumes increased, but pricing was weaker due to aggressive competition in grocery

* Q3 france revenue increased 11.0 pct with volume growth of 3.9 pct and an arp increase of 6.8 pct

* Market conditions in brazil remained challenging Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

