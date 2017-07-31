FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Brixmor Property Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.25
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Company Results
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Brixmor Property Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.25

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Brixmor Property Group Inc-

* Brixmor Property Group reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.25

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly nareit FFO $0.53 per diluted share

* Brixmor Property Group Inc - same property noi for three months ended june 30, 2017 increased 1.3% from comparable 2016 period

* Sees fy 2017 nareit FFO $2.05 - $2.12 per diluted share

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.