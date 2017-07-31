BRIEF-Brixmor Property Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.25

July 31 (Reuters) - Brixmor Property Group Inc-

* Brixmor Property Group reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.25

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly nareit FFO $0.53 per diluted share

* Brixmor Property Group Inc - same property noi for three months ended june 30, 2017 increased 1.3% from comparable 2016 period

* Sees fy 2017 nareit FFO $2.05 - $2.12 per diluted share

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S