BRIEF-Brixmor Property Group Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share ‍$0.23​

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Brixmor Property Group Inc:

* BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$0.23​

* BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP INC - QTRLY ‍NAREIT FFO WAS $157.7 MILLION, OR $0.52 PER DILUTED SHARE​

* BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP INC - ‍SAME PROPERTY NOI FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 INCREASED 3.6% FROM COMPARABLE 2016 PERIOD​

* BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP INC - ‍AFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO PER DILUTED SHARE AND SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH EXPECTATIONS FOR 2018​