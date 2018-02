BRIEF-Broadcaster CME extends maturity on 2018 euro term loan

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd :

* BROADCASTER CME SAYS IN SEC FILING ANTICIPATES TELEVISION ADVERTISING MARKETS IN EACH OF OUR OPERATING COUNTRIES WILL GROW IN 2018

* BROADCASTER CME SAYS HAVE INTRODUCED HIGHER LIST PRICES IN OUR SALES POLICIES FOR ALL OF OUR OPERATING COUNTRIES FOR 2018

* BROADCASTER CME SAYS EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING NON-ADVERTISING BASED CARRIAGE FEES AND SUBSCRIPTION REVENUES

* BROADCASTER CME SAYS INCREASED INVESTMENTS IN LOCAL CONTENT WILL BE MOSTLY OFFSET BY COST SAVINGS

* BROADCASTER CME SAYS CASH PAID FOR INCOME TAXES WILL CONTINUE TO INCREASE AS THE OPERATING COMPANIES IN EACH JURISDICTION RETURN TO GENERATING PROFITS

* BROADCASTER CME SAYS IF ABLE TO REACH NET LEVERAGE RATIO NEAR 3X , EXPECT TO REVIEW OUR CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY

* BROADCASTER CME SAYS IN FEBRUARY ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO THE 2018 EURO TERM LOAN THAT EXTENDED THE MATURITY DATE FROM NOVEMBER 1, 2018 TO MAY 1, 2019

* BROADCASTER CME SAYS UNITED GROUP HAS REAPPLIED FOR CROATIAN REGULATORY APPROVAL AS PART OF PLANNED SALE OF CME‘S ASSETS IN SLOVENIA AND CROATIA Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)