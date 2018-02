BRIEF-Broadcom Adjusts Offer For Qualcomm To $79 Per Qualcomm Share

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* BROADCOM ADJUSTS OFFER FOR QUALCOMM TO $79 PER QUALCOMM SHARE

* BROADCOM SAYS ALL OTHER TERMS OF PROPOSED MERGER AGREEMENT WITH QUALCOMM REMAIN UNCHANGED

* BROADCOM LTD - REAFFIRMS ITS COMMITMENT TO ACQUIRING QUALCOMM

* BROADCOM - PREPARED TO BUY QUALCOMM FOR $79 PER QUALCOMM SHARE, CONSISTING OF $57 IN CASH AND $22 IN BROADCOM SHARES

* BROADCOM -ADJUSTING QUALCOMM OFFER AFTER QUALCOMM BOARD’S DECISION TO TRANSFER $4.10 PER QUALCOMM SHARE FROM QUALCOMM STOCKHOLDERS TO NXP STOCKHOLDERS

* BROADCOM - LOOKS FORWARD TO CONCLUDING TRANSACTION WITH THIS QUALCOMM BOARD, OR NEWLY ELECTED QUALCOMM BOARD FOLLOWING ANNUAL MEETING ON MARCH 6, 2018

* BROADCOM - PROPOSED DEAL WOULD PROVIDE FOR AUTOMATIC INCREASE OF $3/QUALCOMM SHARE, OR TOTAL OF $82/SHARE, IF QUALCOMM UNABLE TO COMPLETE NXP DEAL

* BROADCOM - POTENTIAL AUTOMATIC INCREASE OF $3/QUALCOMM SHARE, OR TOTAL OF $82/SHARE, WOULD EQUATE TO $60 IN CASH & $22 IN BROADCOM SHARES