BRIEF-Broadcom proposes to acquire Qualcomm for $70.00 per share in cash and stock in transaction valued at $130 bln

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd

* Broadcom proposes to acquire Qualcomm for $70.00 per share in cash and stock in transaction valued at $130 billion

* Broadcom Ltd - ‍proposed transaction is valued at approximately $130 billion on a pro forma basis, including $25 billion of net debt​

* Broadcom Ltd - ‍under proposal, $70.00 per share to be received by Qualcomm stockholders would consist of $60.00 in cash, $10.00 per share in Broadcom shares​

* Broadcom Ltd - ‍transaction is expected to be accretive to Broadcom’s non-GAAP EPS in first full year after deal close​

* Broadcom Ltd - ‍Broadcom’s proposal was unanimously approved by board of directors of Broadcom​

* Broadcom Ltd - ‍“Broadcom is prepared to engage immediately in discussions with Qualcomm to work toward a mutually acceptable definitive agreement​”

* Broadcom Ltd - co’s proposal stands whether Qualcomm’s pending acquisition of NXP is consummated on currently terms of $110/NXP share or deal is terminated​

* Broadcom Ltd - ‍combined Broadcom and Qualcomm, including NXP, will have pro forma fiscal 2017 revenues of approximately $51 billion​

* Broadcom Ltd - ‍proposed transaction will not be subject to any financing condition​

* Broadcom Ltd - “we are confident that the transaction will receive all necessary approvals in a timely manner”‍​

* Broadcom Ltd - ‍Silver Lake Partners provided Broadcom with a commitment letter for a $5 billion convertible debt financing in connection with transaction​

* Broadcom Ltd - ‍combined Broadcom and Qualcomm, including NXP, will have pro forma 2017 EBITDA of about $23 billion, including synergies​‍​

* Broadcom Ltd - ‍BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley advised co in writing they are "confident" of arranging debt financing for proposed deal‍​