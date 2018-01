Jan 19 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* BROADCOM RECEIVES SECOND REQUEST FROM FTC UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ACT FOR PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM

* BROADCOM LTD - ‍RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION,DOCUMENTARY MATERIAL FROM FTC IN CONNECTION WITH CO'S PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM