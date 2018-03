March 9 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* BROADCOM SAYS WILL NOT SELL ANY CRITICAL NATIONAL SECURITY ASSETS TO ANY FOREIGN COMPANIES​

* BROADCOM - AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $3 BILLION IN RESEARCH AND ENGINEERING IN U.S.

* BROADCOM - AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $6 BILLION IN MANUFACTURING IN U.S.