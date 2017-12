BRIEF-Broadridge Expects Adjusted EPS Growth Of 9-13 Pct For 2017-2020

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc:

* BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC SEES ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 9-13 PERCENT FOR 2017 - 2020

* BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC SEES RECURRING FEE REVENUE GROWTH OF 7-9 PERCENT FOR 2017 - 2020

* BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC SEES ‍TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH 5 TO 7 PERCENT FOR 2017 TO 2020​

* BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS SEES ADJUSTED OPERATING. INCOME MARGIN PERCENT OF ABOUT 50 BPS/YEAR FOR 2017 - 2020