BRIEF-Broadridge reports Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.54/shr

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc
* Broadridge reports first quarter fiscal year 2018 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.54
* Q1 earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 revenue $925 million versus I/B/E/S view $923.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc- on track to achieve fiscal year 2018 financial guidance
* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc - sees 2018 total revenue growth 2%-3%
* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc - sees 2018 diluted earnings per share growth of 15% to 19%
* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc - sees 2018 adjusted earnings per share growth of 15% to 19%
* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc- 2018 earnings per share, adjusted earnings per share guidance includes projected $25 million from excess tax benefit from stock-based compensation
* Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc - sees 2018 free cash flow on non-GAAP basis $400 million to $450 million