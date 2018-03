March 9 (Reuters) - Broadvision Inc:

* BROADVISION SAYS ON MARCH 7 PETER CHU ANNOUNCED HIS RESIGNATION AS CFO - SEC FILING

* BROADVISION INC - PEHONG CHEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MARCH 7, 2018 Source text (bit.ly/2FHwSe0) Further company coverage: