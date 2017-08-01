FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Broadwind Energy reports Q2 loss per share $0.05 from cont ops
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 1, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Broadwind Energy reports Q2 loss per share $0.05 from cont ops

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Broadwind Energy Inc:

* Q2 loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39 including items

* Broadwind energy inc says q2 2017 revenue of $43 million flat versus. Q2 2016

* Broadwind energy inc says company booked $17.6 million of net new orders in q2 2017

* Broadwind energy inc says at june 30, 2017, total backlog was $155.9 million, compared to a backlog of $218.9 million at june 30, 2016

* Broadwind energy inc says in q3 expect total revenues in $30 million range, and ebitda of approximately $1 million

* Q2 revenue view $43.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.