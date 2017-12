Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brockman Mining Ltd:

* ‍AGREED TO ISSUE 130 MILLION CO SHARES FOR HK$13 MILLION TO CHINA GUOYIN AND DUOFU​

* CO TO ISSUE AND OCEAN LINE TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 650 MILLION SHARES AT AN AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF HK$65 MILLION

* ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM SUBSCRIPTIONS AND OL SUBSCRIPTION WILL BE ABOUT HK$31.5 MILLION