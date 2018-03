March 2 (Reuters) - Brompton Lifeco Split Corp:

* BROMPTON LIFECO SPLIT - ‍APPROVED EXTENSION OF MATURITY DATE OF CLASS A & PREFERRED SHARES FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEAR TERM TO APRIL 29, 2024​