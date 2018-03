March 8 (Reuters) - Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd:

* CFO ‍SHYAMA CHARAN KUMAR RESIGNS

* SAYS CO APPROVED RESIGNATION OF SHYAMA CHARAN KUMAR FROM POST OF MD

* SAYS CO APPOINTS SHEWTA DUBEY AS CFO OF CO

* ‍APPROVED CHANGE IN DESIGNATION OF SHEWTA DUBEY FROM EXECUTIVE ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR TO MD​