BRIEF-Brookdale ‍says about 20 of co's California communities being affected by wildfires​

* Brookdale provides update on the impact of natural disasters; announces leadership change
* Brookdale Senior Living Inc - provided an update on impact of hurricanes Harvey and Irma and Northern California wildfires
* Brookdale Senior Living Inc - approximately 20 of company’s California communities are being affected by wildfires
* Brookdale Senior Living Inc - expects a negative impact from hurricanes to adjusted EBITDA of about $12 million to $13 million for 2017
* Brookdale Senior Living Inc - so far, none of communities have suffered major damage from wildfires
* Brookdale Senior Living Inc - estimates that to incur additional about $13 million to $14 million of capitalized costs for physical plant remediation
* Brookdale - estimates to incur about $5 million to $6 million of physical plant remediation costs during Q4 of 2017 & remainder in 2018