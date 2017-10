BRIEF-Brookfield Business announces $600 million equity offering

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brookfield Business Partners LP

* Brookfield Business Partners LP - ‍agreed to issue 6.7 million limited partnership units at price of $30.00/unit for proceeds of approximately $200 million​

* Brookfield asset management, related entities to issue 6.9 million units at offering price for approximately $200 million​

* Will also ‍ issue 6.7 million units at offering price by private placement for gross proceeds of approximately $200 million​