Feb 7 (Reuters) - Saeta Yield SA:

* BROOKFIELD LAUNCHES TAKEOVER BID FOR SAETA AT 12.20 EUR‍​/ SHARE, TOTAL OF 995 MILLION EUROS

* BROOKFIELD RUNS THE OFFER FOR 50.338 PERCENT OF SAETA SHARES

* OFFER PRICE REPRESENTS PREMIUM OF 5.54 PERCENT VERSUS CLOSE PRICE ON FEB. 6‍​