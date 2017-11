Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brookfield Office Properties Inc :

* BROOKFIELD OFFICE PROPERTIES TO ISSUE C$250 MILLION OF PREFERRED SHARES

* BROOKFIELD OFFICE PROPERTIES INC - PREFERRED SHARES, SERIES II WILL BE ISSUED AT A PRICE OF C$25.00 PER SHARE

* BROOKFIELD OFFICE PROPERTIES INC - ‍ TO ISSUE TO UNDERWRITERS 10 MILLION PREFERRED SHARES​ FOR DISTRIBUTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: