FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Brookfield Property proposes to acquire GGP Inc.
Sections
Featured
Smog chokes Delhi despite emergency measures
Pollution
Smog chokes Delhi despite emergency measures
Top India fund manager bets on banks as bad loan build-up slows
Reuters Summit
Top India fund manager bets on banks as bad loan build-up slows
Reliance Communications posts fourth straight quarterly loss
Earnings
Reliance Communications posts fourth straight quarterly loss
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2017 / 1:19 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Brookfield Property proposes to acquire GGP Inc.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brookfield Property Partners Lp:

* Brookfield Property Partners L.P. proposes to acquire GGP Inc. For $23.00 per share in a combination of cash and BPY units

* Brookfield Property - ‍each GGP shareholder can elect to get consideration per GGP share of either $23.00 in cash or 0.9656 of limited partnership unit of co

* Brookfield Property Partners Lp - ‍combined company will be owned approximately 30% by existing GGP shareholders​

* Brookfield Property Partners LP - ‍transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to BPY’s FFO per unit​

* Brookfield Property - ‍deal subject to pro-ration based on maximum cash consideration of about $7.4 billion, maximum of about 309 million bpy units valued at about $7.4 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.