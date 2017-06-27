BRIEF-Brookfield Renewable announces CDN$550 mln equity offering

June 27 (Reuters) - Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp -

* Brookfield Renewable announces cdn$550 million equity offering

* Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp - ‍has agreed to issue 8.3 million L.P. Units, on a bought deal basis, at a price of c$42.15 per l.p. unit​

* Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp - to use proceeds of offering, concurrent private placement to repay amounts outstanding under credit facilities

* Brookfield Renewable Partners-‍brookfield asset management, related entities to buy 4.9 million brookfield's lp units at offering price concurrent with offering ​

* Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp-brookfield asset management's interest in co after offering, private placement, before exercise of options to be about 60%