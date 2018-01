Jan 9 (Reuters) - Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp :

* BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE TO ISSUE CDN$200 MILLION OF PREFERRED UNITS

* BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE - TO ISSUE 8 MILLION CUMULATIVE MINIMUM RATE RESET CLASS A PREFERRED LIMITED PARTNERSHIP UNITS, SERIES 13 AT $25 PER UNIT

* BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP - TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF ISSUE OF SERIES 13 PREFERRED UNITS TO REPAY INDEBTEDNESS