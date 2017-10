Oct 5 (Reuters) - Brooks Automation Inc

* Brooks Automation acquires life sciences consumables provider 4titude Ltd and secures $200 million term loan

* Deal for ‍approximately $65 million​

* Expects acquisition will be accretive to Brooks’ non-GAAP earnings within Q1 of ownership​

* Secured a seven year senior term loan agreement with a group of institutional lenders​