BRIEF-Brooks Automation Q3 earnings per share $0.25

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brooks Automation Inc

* Brooks Automation reports results for the fiscal third quarter of 2017, ended June 30, 2017

* Sees Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.17 to $0.21

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36

* Q3 earnings per share $0.25

* Sees Q4 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27 to $0.31

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $172 million to $178 million

* Q3 revenue $181.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $177.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $172.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: