BRIEF-Brown & Brown acquries assets Tricoast Insurance Services

June 19 (Reuters) - Brown & Brown Inc

* Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the asset acquisition of Tricoast Insurance Services, Llc

* Brown & Brown - Tricoast Insurance assets will become a part of co's unit, operating under direction of Steve Bouker, executive vice president of co's unit

* Brown & Brown - Craig Justice will continue to partner with co's unit to bring specialty catastrophe insurance products, other arrowhead products to agents and insureds