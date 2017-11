Nov 16 (Reuters) - Brown-Forman Corp:

BROWN-FORMAN CORP - ‍INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND ON ITS CLASS A AND CLASS B COMMON STOCK BY 8.2% TO 19 3/4 CENTS PER SHARE​