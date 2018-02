Feb 6 (Reuters) - Brown-Forman Corp:

* BROWN-FORMAN INVESTS IN RENEWABLE ENERGY

* BROWN-FORMAN CORP - WILL PURCHASE WIND POWER GENERATED OVER NEXT 15 YEARS AND RETAIN OWNERSHIP OF RESULTING RENEWABLE ENERGY CREDITS

* BROWN-FORMAN CORP - CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES FOR ENTIRE RENEWABLE ENERGY PROJECT SLATED TO COMMENCE IN 2018 WITH COMMERCIAL OPERATION TARGETED FOR 2019