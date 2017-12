Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brown-Forman Corp:

* BROWN-FORMAN REPORTS STRONG FIRST HALF RESULTS; RAISES FULL YEAR OUTLOOK

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.62

* Q2 SALES $914 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $871.5 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.90 TO $1.98

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.53 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.91 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH TO 6% TO 7% FY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: