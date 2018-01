BRIEF-BRT Apartments Agrees To Sell Property For More Than $97 Million

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Brt Apartments Corp:

* PRESS RELEASE - BRT APARTMENTS CORP. AGREES TO SELL MULTI-FAMILY PROPERTY FOR MORE THAN $97 MILLION

* BRT APARTMENTS - ENTERED INTO A CONTRACT TO SELL FOUNTAINS APARTMENTS, A 542 UNIT PROPERTY LOCATED IN PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, FOR ABOUT $97.3 MILLION

* BRT APARTMENTS CORP - ‍ESTIMATES THAT SHARE OF GAIN ON PROPERTY SALE, NET OF ITS SHARE OF MORTGAGE PREPAYMENT CHARGES, WILL BE ABOUT $20.5 MILLION ​

* BRT APARTMENTS - ‍ANTICIPATE IN SHORT-TERM, CO TO RECYCLE PROCEEDS FROM SALE INTO ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES​