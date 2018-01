Jan 9 (Reuters) - Brunello Cucinelli says:

* TOP INVESTOR FEDONE STARTS BOOKBUILDING FOR SALE OF UP TO 6 PERCENT OF COMPANY

* FEDONE AND CUCINELLI FAMILY COMMITTED TO KEEP MAJORITY STAKE IN GROUP IN THE LONG TERM

* MEDIOBANCA IS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN STAKE SALE