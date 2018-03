BRIEF-Brunswick Announces Plans To Spin-Off Fitness Business

March 1 (Reuters) - Brunswick Corp:

* BRUNSWICK CORPORATION : BRUNSWICK ANNOUNCES PLANS TO SPIN-OFF FITNESS BUSINESS

* BRUNSWICK CORP - MARK SCHWABERO TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF BRUNSWICK; JAIME IRICK TO LEAD FITNESSCO

* BRUNSWICK CORP - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED PROCEEDING WITH A SPIN-OFF OF ITS FITNESS BUSINESS​

* BRUNSWICK CORP - ‍FOLLOWING SPIN-OFF, BRUNSWICK WILL COMPRISED OF MARINE ENGINE AND BOAT SEGMENTS​

* BRUNSWICK - FOLLOWING PROPOSED DEAL, FITNESS BUSINESS WILL BE INDEPENDENT, STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED CO,“FITNESSCO”

* BRUNSWICK - PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE TAX-FREE TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS FOR U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX PURPOSES

* BRUNSWICK CORP - ‍PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS PROJECTED TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF Q1 2019​