Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brunswick Corp:

* BRUNSWICK CORPORATION : BRUNSWICK CORPORATION INTENDS TO SELL SEA RAY

* BRUNSWICK CORP - REAFFIRMING ITS RECENT EPS GUIDANCE AND TARGET RANGES FOR 2017, 2018 AND 2020 PLAN

* BRUNSWICK - LAZARD'S MIDDLE MARKET ADVISORY ACTING AS CO'S INVESTMENT BANKER FOR SEA RAY DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN H1 2018