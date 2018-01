Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brunswick Corp:

* BRUNSWICK - ‍ EXPECTS TO INCUR IMPAIRMENT LOSS AND CHARGE IN CONNECTION WITH ANTICIPATED SALE OF SEA RAY BUSINESSES IN RANGE OF $35 MILLION TO $40 MILLION​

* BRUNSWICK - ‍ INCLUDED WITHIN CHARGE IN CONNECTION WITH ANTICIPATED SALE OF SEA RAY BUSINESSES, EXPECTS FUTURE NET CASH EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $5 MILLION​