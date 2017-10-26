FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Brunswick qtrly gaap diluted EPS of $0.88
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 26, 2017 / 12:17 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Brunswick qtrly gaap diluted EPS of $0.88

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brunswick Corp:

* Brunswick Corporation : Brunswick releases third quarter 2017 earnings

* Brunswick Corp qtrly gaap diluted EPS of $0.88 and diluted EPS, as adjusted, of $0.91‍​

* Brunswick Corp - for the third quarter of 2017, Brunswick reported net sales of $1,141.5 million, up from $1,093.0 million a year earlier‍​

* Brunswick Corp sees 2017 diluted eps, as adjusted, range to $3.85 to $3.87‍​

* Brunswick Corp - for 2017, co’s expectation remains that it will generate positive free cash flow in excess of $250 million‍​

* Brunswick Corp - gross margin percentage will be down for the year, but not to the same degree as year-to-date comparisons

* Brunswick Corp - for FY, anticipate a modest decrease in operating margins

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brunswick - consolidated plan reflects revenue growth rates in 2017 of about 7 percent for year, with slightly lower growth rate in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.