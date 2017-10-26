BRIEF-Brunswick qtrly gaap diluted EPS of $0.88

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brunswick Corp:

* Brunswick Corporation : Brunswick releases third quarter 2017 earnings

* Brunswick Corp qtrly gaap diluted EPS of $0.88 and diluted EPS, as adjusted, of $0.91‍​

* Brunswick Corp - for the third quarter of 2017, Brunswick reported net sales of $1,141.5 million, up from $1,093.0 million a year earlier‍​

* Brunswick Corp sees 2017 diluted eps, as adjusted, range to $3.85 to $3.87‍​

* Brunswick Corp - for 2017, co’s expectation remains that it will generate positive free cash flow in excess of $250 million‍​

* Brunswick Corp - gross margin percentage will be down for the year, but not to the same degree as year-to-date comparisons

* Brunswick Corp - for FY, anticipate a modest decrease in operating margins

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brunswick - consolidated plan reflects revenue growth rates in 2017 of about 7 percent for year, with slightly lower growth rate in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: